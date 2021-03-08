General News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Let’s push for reforms that protect women from all forms of violence – Lordina Mahama

Former first lady Lordina Mahama

Ghana’s former first lady Lordina Mahama has indicated that it’s imperative that women continue to push for greater reforms to promote the interest of women and protect them from all forms of violence.



She made this known in a short statement as the world celebrates International Women Day.



The former first lady who has been at the forefront in the fight for women said



“In acknowledgement of the theme for #IWD2021, ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world’, we must, together, recognize the tremendous efforts of female doctors, nurses, caregivers, scientists and researchers, in the battle against the pandemic.



We must continue to push for greater reforms to promote the interest of women and protect them from all forms of violence. Keep making the world a better place. Keep inspiring. Ayekoo!”



The world over celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8.