Let’s push for gender equality in tech – Chief of Staff

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, has lauded Ghanaian women for the critical roles they play in driving Ghana's digital transformation.



Addressing a gathering of female CEOs, entrepreneurs, and innovators at the 7th Ghana Female CEOs Summit, held under the theme "Leading Ghana’s Digital Renaissance: Women CEOs shaping the future of Business and Innovation," Osei-Opare underscored the undeniable impact of technology in reshaping industries and societies.



According to her, it offers unparalleled opportunities to drive efficiency, inclusivity, and sustainability, with women leaders at the forefront of this transformative journey.



"As female CEOs, entrepreneurs, and innovators, you are not just shaping the future of business in Ghana; you are architects of change, catalysts for progress, and champions of empowerment," she stated, recognising the pivotal role played by women leaders in driving innovation and progress.



However, Osei-Opare also acknowledged the persistent gender disparities that persist in the business world, particularly within the technology sector.



She highlighted the barriers women face in accessing resources, opportunities, and leadership positions, hindering the realization of their full potential.



Calling for collective action, the Chief of Staff urged attendees to redouble their efforts in promoting gender equality, fostering inclusive environments, and breaking down barriers that hold women back.



She further stressed on the importance of creating ecosystems that empower women to thrive, innovate, and lead with confidence.



"Let us seize the opportunities that the digital age presents, harness the power of technology to drive meaningful change, and ensure that women are not just participants but change leaders in shaping the future of business and innovation in Ghana and beyond," Osei-Opare said.



