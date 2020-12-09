Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Let’s protect the gains made – North East NPP calls on party members

Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East region have called on its members in the region to work at protecting the gains they have made in their first term.



“Be reminded that the job ahead to consolidate the gains of the party is enormous and we wish to urge all parties to let us forge ahead in unity, and work closely by strategizing to build a stronger and better NPP in the North East Region.”



The Executives in a statement said although the target set for themselves were not achieved, the gains made need to be protected as the party moves on to govern the country for a second term.



They used the opportunity to thank Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his support and work done at ensuring a reelection bid for the NPP.



The North East Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wishes to convey its appreciation to thousands of voters in the region who came out in their numbers to vote massively at the just-ended polls.



Special mention is given to His Excellency Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who tirelessly worked day and night in pursuit of agenda six(6) seats culminating in the party’s supremacy over the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).



He showed to the world that he was more committed to the course of the party and determined to see it be retained in government.





Though the agenda six seats was not achieved, with a shortfall of two, we are optimistic that in subsequent elections in the future this agenda will be realised.



The secretariat appreciates the contributions of members of the Regional and constituency campaign teams as well as parliamentary candidates who toiled to achieve this mark for the NPP which shall reign in the region for years to come.



Be reminded that the job ahead to consolidate the gains of the party is enormous and we wish to urge all parties to let us forge ahead in unity, and work closely by strategizing to build a stronger and better NPP in the North East Region.



We have proven that the NPP was birthed from the Northern People’s Party and much is required to keep the flame of the party in the Mamprugu Kingdom.



To all those who contributed in kind and in cash towards the achievement of this feat we owe you loads of appreciation and cannot thank you enough.



On behalf of the Regional Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the NPP, I wish to commend you for making us prove that the region now enjoys the enviable position as one that can be described as one of the party’s stronghold.



Thank you



Sulley Sambian



North East Regional Secretary

