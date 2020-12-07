General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Let's protect our reputation as the most peaceful country in West Africa - Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia casting his vote

Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to protect the country’s reputation as a peaceful country in West Africa.



According to him, there is the need for the country to vote peacefully without any form of violence indicating that Ghana has become the envy of other countries in view of how elections are conducted



“ We want to vote peacefully. Ghana is the most peaceful country in West Africa and after this election, we want to maintain that reputation. We want to exercise this franchise in peace.” He disclosed shortly after voting at the Kperiga D/A Primary School Polling Station ‘A’ in the Walewale Constituency of the Northern Region.



The Vice President used the opportunity to call on the people of Ghana to come out in their numbers to vote because it’s their civic responsibility.



Dr Bawumia praised the Electoral Commission for the smooth process and expressed hope that it would be the same way till the close of polls.

