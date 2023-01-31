Let's practice union government not partisan democracy - Odike

General News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Founder of the United Front Party (UFP) Akwasi Addai Odike is proposing a union system of government instead of partisan democracy.



He explained his reasons for proposing a union government while speaking on the Edika segment on CTV’s Dwabre Mu, on Monday, 30 January, 2023 and stressed that the partisan system only brings division in the country.



He told show host Nana Otu Darko that: “It’s a system running governance. We elect leaders just like the normal elections, but not using parties. The state institutions are at work.



"Under Union, the Constitution allows the public vetting commission, let’s say, they open the nomination for election, everyone can stand for elections. It’s for those who want to serve who go.



“When you go to parliament, you go there with the intention to serve your constituents not please your party. NCCE people will do their posters and announce those contesting, it will bring no division, a house that is divided cannot stand.”



He noted that in the union government, the citizenry think for leaders, instead of the leaders thinking on behalf of the citizenry.



“It has to be Ghana thinking for leaders, not leaders thinking for Ghanaians, in Union Government. Ghana as a nation, just like your job, you have your requirements and laid down procedures for doing their work when you recruit persons, that’s what Ghana needs to do.



“At the Union government I’m introducing, we’ll have Think Tanks whose duty will be to think for the country. Every information that will enable the country to move forward will be sent there, it’s the entrenched side of the constitution.



"No one can interfere with their work. What they do is they collect data for development, education, all these sectors will be situated within their department,” he said.



The UFP founder continued that: “Like Nana Akufo-Addo who wants to construct a National Cathedral, whether you’re president or whoever you are, whatever plan you have, you take it to the Think Tank, who are in charge of thinking and formulating policies for the nation. So if you take the Cathedral and it is not a priority of the nation, they will reject it.



“But we’ve left it to politicians to think for Ghana. It is never done anywhere. We’re behaving like ostriches. The Think Tanks formulate policies, so everyone takes their vision there, they prepare the vision for the country. The country must have its vision so whoever is President becomes a labourer to ensure the implementation of that vision.”



He added: “If we had proper planning, which is a National Policy Agenda and not a Manifesto, by party people, I doubt we’ll even be having this discussion.



“The planning people will tell you it is not our priority. It is not a priority for this nation.”