Let's partner to regulate small scale mining sector - Lands Minister to Chinese Envoy

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor has called for closer partnership between Ghana and China to curb illegal mining activities across the country.



He said there was an urgent need for the two countries to work closely together to efficiently regulate Ghana's small scale mining sector.



The Minister stated this when the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Lu Kun called on him in Accra today 21st, May, 2021.



Hon. Jinapor indicated that the Ghanaian government will continue to work with the Chinese side for greater development for their respective citizens.



On his part, H.E Lu Kun mentioned that China was an important partner for Ghana, adding that the bilateral cooperation between the two countries enjoys a sound momentum of growth.



Ghana and China relations have been enhanced since they established diplomatic ties 60 years ago.



