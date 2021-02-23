General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Let’s not promote hate towards LGBT people – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has waded in the ongoing LGBT rights conversation in the country saying people must be human to understand them.



“You don’t have to be pro-gay to appreciate their situation. You only have to be human. Let us be careful and not generate an intense hate campaign against homosexuals. You can speak for the law and ‘culture’ minus hate,” he wrote on Facebook.



Meanwhile, Bawku Central lawmaker Mahama Ayariga says homosexuals must recognize they have no rights in Ghana.



According to him, people who own up to being homosexuals in the country must be identified and face prosecutions.



“They don’t have the right to practice gay or lesbianism so they can’t say their rights have been violated. You don’t have the right to be gay or lesbians in Ghana. But I’m saying any person can advocate that we should confer that right on them.



“So we should now look for him or her that says they are into the activities and begin to punish the person for what they say they are,” Mr. Ayariga told Serwaa Amihere on GHOne TV Tuesday.



Conversation and anger towards LGBT practices have been renewed in Ghana following fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group.



The EU office in Ghana has declared support for the group.



Meanwhile, former deputy Information Minister Pius Hadzide says President Akufo-Addo has told him he will never legalize homosexuality.



“We are a people of culture governed by rules and regulations. Whatever decision we take should conform with our culture and laws…I can confirm to you that the president has indicated that Ghana is not ready to legalize LGBTQI in the current context”.