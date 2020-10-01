General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Let's not politicise Western Togoland attacks - Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The attacks instigated by the Western Togoland should not be a ground to gain political points, MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said.



“We don’t think this is an issue to be politicized or for anyone to make political capital out of it because this is a life and death issue,” he said.



His comment comes after the NDC Volta Caucus met the regional Minister on Wednesday over the incidences.



Mr Ablakwa’s contention is in line with similar calls by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for the attacks not to be politicized.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo speaking on the mayhem caused for the first time yesterday said he trusts security agencies in the country to handle the Western Togoland movement.



“I have to be calm because institutions are in place. The security agencies are doing their work. They’ve started already and we’ll see results. If I panic, the country panics. It’s like the COVID-19 disease, if I had panicked, fear would have gripped all of us.”



He went on “the sophisticated weapons they are using are very expensive that’s according to the regional minister and one keeps wondering who is providing them with these weapons.



“We are calling for a thorough investigation into how they are being funded,” he added.









