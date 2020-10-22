Regional News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Let's not play 'chacha' with free SHS – Davis Opoku

Davis Opoku Ansah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Opoku Ansah, has admonished Ghanaians to secure and sustain the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy of the Akufo-Addo led government by voting massively for President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming election.



The Parliamentary Candidate, popularly called OPK noted that a vote for the NPP would be a vote to safeguard the policy, adding that, a vote for any other alternative would be playing 'chacha' (gamble) with its future.



Mr Opoku made these remarks when he paid a visit to the Chiefs and people of Asempaneye, Kweku Yeboah, Asikuma, Besease, Praso No. 1 and Praso No.2, all in the Mpraeso Constituency of the Eastern Region.



The aspiring legislature was full of praise of President Akufo-Addo for his foresight and leadership to have implemented the free SHS policy in the first year of his first term. He emphasized that this boldness of the President meant he was not discriminatory but cared for all Ghanaians.



"President Akufo-Addo implementing Free SHS policy in the first year of the first term means he loves all Ghanaians regardless of tribe and region, this is because he has distributed the national cake evenly," OPK said.



He noted that, so far, more than 1.3 million students had benefitted from the flagship programme of the government.



On their part, the Chiefs and elders praised the government of President Akufo-Addo for the Free SHS policy and the infrastructure they were providing in their communities.



Nana Tenkorang Adakwa III, Chief of Kwahu Praso blessed the campaign of OPK and assured him of his support.



He said he appreciated the road network from Dwebrease to Fodoa which had been constructed by the government, saying, the road was the first of its kind in the community.

