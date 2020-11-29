Politics of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Let’s not destroy our democratic credentials - Chiana Pio

Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, the Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area

Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, the Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area says Ghana has achieved high democratic credentials in Africa that must be maintained.



He insisted that Ghana's democratic credentials were enviable and is incumbent on the citizenry to lead by example, and further protect Ghana's position as a beacon of democracy in Africa.



He said the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections should not be used to destroy Ghana's enviable, democratic credentials.



Pe Ayagitam III said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at his Palace at Chiana, in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.



“We know that our level of achievements around the world indicates that we are one of the most democratic countries in Africa. It will be sad for us to destroy those credentials,” he said.



The Paramount Chief, who is also the President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, added that “We the traditional leaders pray and hope that the elections will be conducted in a free and fair manner.



“We are hoping that whatever be the case, the elections should pass with peace and that we will all go out there, have a new leader and bless that person to do the work for all Ghanaians.”



He acknowledged that the election exercise was a difficult task for the country, and prayed that “God will choose the rightful leader for us.”



The Paramount Chief urged Ghanaians, especially the youth to be disciplined, saying “No matter what anyone does to incite you to perpetuate violence, stay away, such acts will not help us in any way.”



He said wars and conflicts in other African countries which led to the loss of lives and property should serve as a guide to Ghanaians to desist from acts that would throw the country into chaotic situations.



He stressed that “It is not a palatable experience, we do not want to be like those countries. Please refuse anyone who approaches you to do anything contrary to the laws of the land. Go and cast your vote, return home, relax, and wait for the results.”



Speaking on the passing of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, Pe Ayagitam III expressed his condolence to the family of the late President and said the death of Mr. Rawlings was a “great loss to the whole of Ghana.



“We know him to be a close friend of this family. He was instrumental in appointing my late father, Pe Roland Adiali Ayagitam II to Chair the Consultative Assembly, which drafted the 1992 Constitution,” he recalled.



He described the late Mr. Rawlings as “A man who loved Ghana with all his heart and his ultimate intention was to see Ghana develop and take care of its citizens,” and also prayed for the soul of the late Rawlings to rest in peace.

