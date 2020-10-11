Politics of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Let’s make history with Naana Jane as Ghana’s first female Veep – NDC Women’s Organizer

Vice presidential candidate of NDC, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Shirley Naana Osei Ampem has called on Ghanaian women to support the NDC to make history with Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the first female Vice President in Ghana.



According to her, it will be hypocritical for women to advocate for empowerment and equal opportunities but fail to support when the opportunity is given.



She is of the firm belief that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang who is a first female Vice-Chancellor of a Public University and a former Education Minister is competent and exudes all the leadership qualities to excel as a Vice President.



“Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC is historic and history must further be made on December 7. Ghanaian women must support this journey to make history and to give through meaning to long-held advocacy for women empowerment and equal opportunity. As women we cannot continue to crave for this rare opportunities yet when the opportunity is given we fail to support it come into fruition,” the Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer said this Friday in an interview with Kasapa News at Nsawam; where the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC ended her five-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region.



She added “our young generation of girls will be disappointed if we fail to make history with this golden opportunity. Because this will clear for women to climb higher to be President in near future”



Ghana has never had a female President nor a Vice President in her political history.



It is also the first time a major political party has selected a woman as a Vice Presidential Candidate.



Ghana seems to be lagging behind in this regard as some countries on the Africa continent have produced three elected female Presidents since Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2006; six appointed female presidents and 16 female Vice Presidents.



Should the NDC win the December 7 Presidential election, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang would become the 17th female Vice President on the African Continent, and Africa’s 6th incumbent female Vice President joining Inonge Wina of Zambia; Samia Suluhu of Tanzania; Jewel Taylor of Liberia; Isatou Touray of The Gambia and Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior of South Sudan.

