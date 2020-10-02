General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Let’s make Ghana the cleanest country in Africa – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo Addo has said Ghana must become the cleanest country in Africa within the next two or three years.



Addressing a gathering during a sod-cutting ceremony for Zoomlion waste recycling and compost plant in New Juaben, Koforidua yesterday the president said: “the dream for Ghana to become the cleanest country in Africa is possible. In two or three years’ time, the black stars should be number One (1) during the Africa index on environment.



The president expressed much gratitude to the CEO of Zoomlion Company Mr Joseph Agyapong and the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah for their immense contribution towards the project which is expected to kick start in a jiffy to also create employment.



The Zoomlion Waste Recycling and Composite Plant is built on a robust technology to suit Ghana’s weather condition to process a large quantity of metric tonnes of waste daily nearly a quantity of Compost per day to display thousands of bags of chemical fertilizers imposed into Ghana annually.



The president yesterday began his three-day visit to the Eastern from Nkawkaw. He officially cut the sod for the construction of Nkawkaw Abirem road.



The president also cut sod for the construction of Anyinam District Hospital in the Atiwa East District.



The MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Finance Abena Osei Asare, and Chiefs in the area expressed their profound gratitude to the president for his enormous projects in the area.



The president also inspected the ongoing construction of Science SHS at Abomosu and cut sod for the construction of District Hospital at Kwarbeng in the Atiwa West District.



He also inspected the ongoing construction of Osiem-Begoro road and departed to Koforidua to meet with the Eastern Regional House Of Chiefs.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.