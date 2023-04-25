Let's make 2023 World Book Capital a success - Kwaku Oppong Amponsah

General News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Director General for Adwinsa Publications, Kwaku Oppong Amponsah a publisher, has called on all stakeholders in the education sector to help make the 'World Book Capital 2023 a success.



Mr. Kwaku Oppong Amponsah was full of joy when President Akufo Addo visited their stands to see their products during the 2023 World Book Capital launch.



According to him, the president's words of encouragement would motivate them to do more in the publishing industry.



"Let's put in all our best effort to make it a successful "



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, April 24, 2023, launched the World Book Capital 2023.



Speaking at the ceremony, the President urged parents to inculcate the habit of reading among their wards.



“The power of books and reading must be the cornerstone to achieve a more inclusive, equitable and peaceful society. The government of Ghana recognising the need to address barriers to access equity and inclusivity in all aspects of societal lives has taken several noble actions. The making of the secondary education in our public schools free [Free SHS Policy], provision of more schools and STEM centres across the country, the introduction of adaptive curricular at all levels and improving the quality of the teaching profession,” he said.



The President described the World Book Capital 2023 as a great potential to contribute to education, culture and wealth.



He called on international partners to leverage the diverse linkages to culture and education to deepen their collective actions in making progress on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.



President Akufo-Addo remarked, “It is with pleasure to join you to launch the UNESCO World Book Capital 2023. Winning the World Book title of Accra is no mean achievement. It’s a great potential to contribute to education, culture and the wealth of our nation. It’s also an acknowledgement of the giant strides Ghana and Africa are making to develop our book in creative industries as well as scale up the youth through the transformative power of reading for societal development.



“For us in Ghana, the Accra World Book Capital is more than a reading campaign. It’s an opportunity for government and international partners to leverage on the diverse linkages to culture and education to deepen our collective actions to make progress of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals”.



He called on the private sector, and corporate organisations to support financially the 2023 World Book Capital.



“I call on all stakeholders to come on board and support the programme for maximum impact. Further, I call on the private sector, corporate organisations, the UN family, foundations and similar institutions to support financially this exciting initiative that seeks to connect minds for socio-economic progress,” he appealed.



The 2023 World Book Capital is aimed at promoting the culture of reading in Ghanaian schools. This makes Accra the fourth city in Africa to receive this title since 2001, making the vibrant city part of the prestigious World Book Capital Cities Network.



The free SHS policy after its introduction by government has received many criticisms from civil society organisations, the opposition NDC and some stakeholders in the education sector.