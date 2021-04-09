Let’s make 2021 Ramadan a turning point – Shiekh Bonsu

Religion of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Sheikh Amin Bonsu, the National Chairman of the Ghana Muslim Mission, on Thursday asked Muslims to make this year’s Ramadan a turning point in their lives by breaking free from all the deceptions of the world.



He said as Ramadan approached Muslims must develop a positive mindset that would help them grow in faith.



“Ramadan would come and go but the good habits we cultivate during the time must live with us forever and make our lives better in the future,” he said.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Shiekh Bonsu said the month of Ramadan, expected to commence on April 13, and as stated by Allah, was prescribed for all Muslims to develop God-consciousness, through fasting, prayer, reflection and various acts of worship.



He said the month, which is the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar calendar and the forth pillar of Islam, taught about the practice of self-discipline, self-control, making sacrifices for Allah and instilling empathy amongst Muslims.



For those who were less fortunate, that could be done through actions of generosity and compulsory charity to the poor.



“Fasting is beneficial to the Muslim in both physical and spiritual aspects of life as it improves the overall fitness in the body by boosting the immune system, reducing inflammations in the body, improving mental health, reducing blood sugar and also decreasing the risk of metabolic diseases in the human body,” he said.



Fasting during Ramadan also taught believers purity as it improved connection with the Almighty Allah and drew them closer to paradise.



Sheikh Bonsu urged Muslims around the globe to observe all the covid-19 safety protocols to stay healthy, adding: “We should make sure that we gain all the blessings and glories that are made abundant to all believers during this Holy month of Ramadan.”



Alhaji Tajudeen, the Chief Imam, Tajudeen Memorial Mosque, Kasoa, said one key objective of Ramadan was to increase in consciousness of Allah and to engender a sense of gratitude, self-discipline and self-improvement, at both an individual and community level.



He said fasting at an individual level encouraged the feeling of affinity with the poor and improved the individual’s wellbeing whilst promoting togetherness and collective wellbeing at the community level.