Let’s maintain the lasting peace between Lobi's and Gonja's - Bolewura

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has said that he is grateful for the lasting peace between Lobis and Gonjas and hope that the peace will be maintained and cherished at all times.



The Bolewura made these comments in a speech read by Sawlawura Iddrisu Nungbaso at the Djokuulbina festival or festival not harvest at Kporiju in the Sawla-Tuna-Tuna District on 16th May, 2021 under the Theme; “Unity and Peace: The Bedrock for development- the role of the Lobi Youth”.



The Bolewura said his invitation to this years Djokuulbina festival of Kporiju is of goodwill and meant to strengthen the bond of relationship between the Palace of the Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) and the Lobi people of the Bole Traditional Area.



He said the festival rekindles the bond of relationship that always existed between the Lobi people and the Gonjas.



The Bolewura also commended the Lobi people of Kporiju for organising the festival and reiterated that the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, led by Yagbongwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) has banned commercial charcoal burning, illegal logging and illegal mining on the Black Volta, effective 10th May, 2021.



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) said he is the Chairman of the eminent chiefs to implement the ban and therefore wish to empower each and everyone to be a taskforce to fight this environmental menace in the Savannah Region.



The Sawlawura concluded Bolewura’s speech by urging all the people gathered to take responsibility of their own destiny and not to engage in unproductive ventures.



An Ex-Officio member of the Savannah Regional House Chiefs representing Lobi/Brifor Naa Soditey Dari Donald (former MP for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency) said the mere fact that people come together is an indicator for Peace and development when people living together with diverse ethnic backgrounds with different dialects come together on an occasion like the Djuulkobina festival to interact, drink eat and dance together, it shows some kind of high level of unity and with unity development takes place.



He added; “It is gratifying to note and be aware that Bolewura has been appointed and made chairman for the ban on charcoal burning illegal mining and illegal logging in the savanna region but added the Fulanis rear animals and our people also cultivates and crops so the two groups should know how to live and handle one another in times of problems in order to co-exist peacefully”.



Mr Soditey Dari Donald said the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom Yagbongwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) realising that the once tribe often described as acephalous or stateless has appointed to the high office of the Savannah regional house of Chiefs to represent the Lobis/Brifors at the Bole and Kong traditional areas”



He added; “we hoping that though we are not officially given letters to be members of the two traditional councils we know that by the wisdom of the two paramouncies that is Kong and Bole, such will be done appropriately and accordingly since Rome was not built in a day”.