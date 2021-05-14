Let’s maintain our admirable relationship – Muslims and Christians urged

General News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: GNA

Mallam Jamaldeen Seidu Seinu, the Builsa North Municipal Chief Imam has called on Muslims and Christians to continue to live peacefully as the two major religious bodies in Ghana.



He said Muslims and Christians in Ghana were not noted for any misunderstandings and had always co-existed peacefully over the years.



He said the admirable relationship built between the two religious bodies could not be destroyed by mere misunderstanding of each other.



The call followed the alleged decision by authorities of the Wesley Girls Senior High School to prevent a Muslim student from fasting in the just ended Ramadan.



Mallam Seinu made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sandema through his Secretary, Mr Alikali Kunate after the Eid-ul Fitr prayers.



Eid-ul Fitr means the festival of breaking the fast, which climaxed the 30 days fasting by Muslims across the world.



“In this Wesley Girls Senior High School issue, I want cool heads to prevail, and let’s use dialogue in this matter so that we can continue to live in peace. I also pray to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the leadership of Ghana,” he said.



He further stated that the COVID-19 pandemic was not over, and reminded Ghanaians not to relent on the preventive measures spelt out by the Ghana Health Service to prevent the spread of the virus and eventually eradicate it.



He said even though the Eid-ul-Fitr called for celebration, Muslims had to celebrate in moderation considering the COVID-19 pandemic. “There is a need for celebration, but we have to be moderate in our celebration.”



The Chief used the occasion to ask for Almighty Allah’s mercy on the people of India where the COVID-19 pandemic had taken several lives, “I pray that the Almighty Allah will intervene in the spread of the virus in India, and clear the virus from the world.”



Mallam Seinu said the world was dominated by Science and Technology and urged Muslim youth, especially those in the Zongo communities to take education seriously to change the perception among some members of the public that Zongo communities were characterised by negative lifestyles.



Mr Adam Abdul-Basit Abass, the Municipal Nasara Coordinator, said Islam was a peaceful religion, and the principles of the religion had to be maintained to ensure peaceful co-existence in the country and across the world.



He emphasized that Ghana was a peaceful country that tolerated diverse religious groups.



“In Ghana, Christians and Muslims are the two major religious groups and we have co-existed peacefully for a long time. We cannot afford to destroy that peaceful relationship,” he said.



The GNA observed that the general mode of celebration in Sandema, the Municipal capital, was calm, as most of the Muslims returned to their various residence after the Eid-ul Fitr prayers to celebrate the day with their families and friends.