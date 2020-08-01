Regional News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Let's leave the past behind and work for the development of Bole- Bolewura Kutuge Feso I

Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I)

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has called on the people of the Bole Traditional area to put behind whatever that happened in the past with regards to the Bole Chieftaincy issues and forge ahead in unity to develop the Bole Traditional area.



The Bolewura made these comments in an exclusive interview with Bole based Nkilgi FM at the Annual Yam festival of the Chiefs, Elders and People of the Bole Traditional Area that took place on 29th July, 2020 at the Bolewura’s Palace.



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) said the Yam festival is an annual affair and a great day for Bole and that the day ushers in a new era in the Bole Traditional Area since it is also the 5th day after the King and Overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) confirmed him as the Bolewura.



Bole Kutuge Feso (I) commended the King and Overlord of Gonja for confirming him as the Bolewura putting to rest all issues with regards to the Chieftaincy institution in Bole.

“May God Bless the Yagbonwura”; the Bolewura said.

