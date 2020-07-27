Politics of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: My News GH

Let’s kick out Akufo-Addo on December 7 - Ndebugri to Ghanaians

John Ndebugri, Former MP for Zebilla Constituency in the Upper East Region

Former lawmaker Zebilla Constituency in the Upper East Region, John Ndebugri, has said that on December 7, Ghanaians will boot out the man who came to beg to be tried.



According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is on record to have said that if Ghanaians are not satisfied with his performance, they should vote him out and that is certainly what the people of Ghana will do on December 7.



He indicated that he has ensured that all his people of voting age have registered and will vote on the day for the election against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Lawyer noted that the President has failed the people after making a plethora of promises that earned him massive endorsement in 2016.



He said “I made the electoral commissioner register my people on the said day of EC’s gazette. I was able to secure a court injunction to ensure that they follow the said date for all my people to register and vote Akufo-Addo out.



This is because we cannot allow him to come and be suppressing everyone in the country. We will vote him out”.



In 2016, Akufo-Addo told us to try him and if he didn’t do well, we can kick him out. So we are kicking him out on 7th December, because he didn’t do well, he didn’t do well. One village one dam, one district one factory, in Garu how many dams are there? Garu factory where is it located and what does it produce? Bawku factory what does it produce? Zebilla factory what does it produce? Pusiga factory what does it produce?” he asked on Bawku-based Source FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

