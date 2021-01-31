Regional News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: GNA

Let's integrate PWDs to build inclusive society - Minister designate

Oti Regional Minister-designate, Joshua Makubu

Joshua Makubu, Oti Regional Minister-designate, has urged stakeholders including; the government and the private sector players to elevate the discourse at building inclusive, equitable and prosperous society for all including persons with disability (PWDs).



Mr Makubu who said this during the Expanded Executive Committee meeting of the New Patriotic Party in Dambai said the educational system must guarantee equal access and build inclusive learning environments that would provide the needed assistance for PWDs to advance.



He said promoting inclusive economic growth depended on giving equal opportunities to all irrespective of stature or physique.



On the government's agenda 111, he said Ghana government would use local firms to build 88 district hospitals, which would equip and retool to improve on health infrastructure for the remaining districts of the region, bringing healthcare closer to the people.



Touching on road infrastructure, he said most of the access roads in the Region were in deplorable conditions and hoped the extension of the government's policy on road would bring the needed comfort to commuters, drivers and residents.



He promised if approved by the Vetting Committee to use his lobbying skills to improve on the sector in the region to reactivate businesses on the slow dip.



He promised to work hard to justify the mandate to be given to him as Minister and poised to end the prevailing water crisis during his tenure in office.