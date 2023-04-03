Let's inspire girls to go into STEM education - Keta Education Director

Regional News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Keta municipality of the Volta region, Gerhard Kwasi Avudzivi has call for support for girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).



According to him, opportunities await women, especially the girl-child in the area of STEM, hence the need to encourage them to venture into learning of STEM.



Speaking at a science, technology and engineering fair held in Abor senior high school in the Keta municipality on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 2023, Mr. Avudzivi said the fair, "Brings to mind the need to speed up the enrolment of girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics".



The director added that, "Let us inspire our girls to venture into the sciences as there are a lot of opportunities awaiting them".



He, however, suggested that, "Let's rebuild skills of our students in science, technology,engineering and innovation (and) government should facilitate the adoption of policies conducive to the development of STEM".



Mr. Avudzivi added that "As stakeholders of education, we must incentivze research into grand challenges and set up funding alliances for STEM".



The fair was organised by Opportunity and Risk Management Institute (ORMI) a non-governmental research and training centre based in Accra. In all, they hosted some 134 science students from 18 senior and junior high schools from Southern Volta including Dakuman D/A JHS, Accra for the fair.



Spokesperson for ORMI, Raymond Glover Letsah said, the fair is aimed to project young inventors and bring them closer to industry players to "catch them young".