Let’s have elections every eight years – Sekou Nkrumah proposes

Sekou Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has suggested that Ghana should be going to the polls every eight years instead of the ‘traditional’ four years to elect a candidate.



According to him, four years is not enough for any elected president in Ghana to be able to rule the country the way it’s supposed to be, therefore going to the polls every eight years will give the government enough time to focus on the job.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, Sekou Nkrumah stated, “In 2012 I genuinely thought the NPP then in opposition would win the elections. It never happened. And after a sober reflection, I realized that four years was just too short a time to change government, even when the government is not doing too well (as was the case with the NDC).”



He continued: “My thoughts now is if really that is the pattern in Ghana, then why don’t we just have elections every eight years instead of four? I think that will not only save the country money but also give the government enough time to focus on the job.



“After all the first year in government is really spent on settling down and the fourth year organizing for elections, which means a government has only two years to work!”



Nkrumah noted that eight years will also give the Electoral Commission enough time to prepare for the elections such as compiling a new voter register like it has been the case over the years.



