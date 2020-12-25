General News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: GNA

Let’s give younger generation opportunity to lead – Bishop Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Founder of the Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has said there is a need for the Church to give an opportunity to the younger generation to take up leadership roles.



He said as the present generation aged, it is important that younger people are empowered and introduced into the limelight to avoid the creation of vacuum in leadership and service to mankind.



Bishop Agyin Asare said this during a Christmas Service at the Perez Dome in Accra, Friday, December 25, 2020.



According to him, the time to groom, mentor and guide the youth to lead is now, and challenge the Church and organisations to help the youth lead.



On his part, the Resident Pastor of Perez Chapel, Perez Dome, Dzowulu Junction, Reverend Dr Selaise Agyin Asare in a sermon, noted that Jesus as the ‘chief strategist’ guided believers to make exceptional decisions in their endeavours.



He said the celebration of His birth was an opportunity for people to connect and live in peace as He (Christ) is the “Prince of Peace”.



The colourful service was held under strict covid-19 protocols.





