Let’s focus on saving Ghana from Akufo-Addo’s ‘misrule – Sam George to NDC supporters

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has charged the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to focus on the bigger task of kicking out the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the 2024 elections.



The NDC, particularly its parliamentary caucus has been involved in some crisis after the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.



Calls from some party supporters and some public figures have been made for changes in the leadership of the NDC caucus in Parliament.



Speaking as a panelist on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Sam George urged the supporters not to be distracted by those issues.



He appealed to them to join forces with the MPs and the NDC national executives to ensure that the NPP loses the next elections.



Sam George noted that the country is being ‘misruled' by the NPP and must be ‘saved’ by the NDC.



“We want to focus on saving the country from the misrule of Akufo-Addo so my appeal to the base is that mistakes have been made and we’ve learnt our collective lesson but what binds us together as a congress is greater than anything in the past.



“Let’s rally together to kick this incompetent government out. There is a lot ahead of us and if we work together, we will achieve it,” he said.



On calls for Haruna Iddrisu and the NDC leadership in Parliament to be fired, Sam George expressed absolute belief in the Parliamentary leadership to steer the interest of the party and the country.



He stressed that the MPs have absolute confidence in their leadership and will want the supporters to back them as well.



"I’m certain that the caucus is solidly behind our leadership. We believe in this leadership. They’ve steered this caucus from 106 to 137 and we are solidly behind them; All that is left is for our base to support us," Sam George stressed.



