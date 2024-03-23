Let's fix the vehicle our candidate will drive to 'break the 8' - NPP National Treasurer

Politics of Saturday, 23 March 2024

The National Treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr Charles Dwamena has called on party members to help in building a stronger machinery, which is the essential vehicle that the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will need to 'break the 8'.



Speaking at the inauguration of the Ahafo Regional Campaign launch, Dr China, indicated that the election of 2024 is a critical one for the country and that two essential key factors are the strengths of the candidate and that of the party.



He likened it to a journey with an experienced driver in the driving seat and highlighted the fact that Dr. Bawumia is a fantastic candidate with the requisite experience for the job.



He however indicated that no matter how experienced the driver is, if the vehicle the driver will be driving is not in a good condition, the journey will not be smooth and certainly, the passengers will not arrive at their destination at the estimated time.



He therefore called on all party members to help fix and maintain the vehicle by ensuring that all have paid their membership dues so that the bolts and nuts, oils and water in the vehicle will be changed and maintained for optimal operations.



"A stronger, united Party will make it easier for Dr. Bawumia to break the 8 and to have a stronger party we all must endeavour to honour our obligations to the party by paying our membership dues in line with the party’s constitution", he said.



The Ahafo Regional Campaign Team has the Regional Chairman - Hon. Owusu Sekyere as the Head and the Regional Minister - Hon. George Boakye as the Deputy Head.



All Regional Executive Members and Constituency Chairpersons are members of the Regional Campaign Team. Other members include the MMDCEs, current and former govennment appointees, former Executive Members, Members of the Council of Elders and other co-opted members.



Present at the gathering were party leaders including the National Campaign Committee Chairman Dan Botwe, the Regional Chairman Owusu Sekyere, the Ahafo Regional Minister - George Boakye, Member of the National Council of Elders - Prof. Ameyaw Ekumfi and a host of others.



NAY/MA



