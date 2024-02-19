Let's fix it - Kwaku Kwarteng warns NPP over confidence deficit in political class

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, Kwaku Kwarteng, believes that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a lot of work to do if the political party wants to win the 2024 elections.



In his view, the Ghanaian people have lost trust in the political class because they believe they no longer work for the good of the people but themselves.



To him, it will be imperative that the governing NPP will deal with this perception frontally and also address the economic challenges the country has been plunged into head-on.



Kwasi Kwarteng believes that he will be useful in helping develop various strategies to help address these issues, especially in the political party’s manifesto.



“I hear too many Ghanaians expressing concerns that the political class is no longer working for them and that we are out for ourselves. I am one of those who believe that these are matters that the NPP going forward, especially in formulating our manifesto, must respond to frontally.



"The deficit in political confidence in the political class and the new challenges imposed by a hostile global economic environment are all things that should call for a new way of doing things.



"These are discussions I will be happy to participate in as NPP formulates strategies as we advance. I considered that I am in a better position to do that as a non-ministerial Member of Parliament than to be a minister and do these,” he said on Accra-based Joy News over the weekend.