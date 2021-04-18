Let’s find safety in the Lord - Pastor Otabil

Religion of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: GNA

Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer, International Central Gospel Church, has asked Christians to find safety, peace and rest in the Lord when faced with challenges.



He said they should emulate David who found rest in the Lord when his enemies had risen against him.



"Even in those times he trusted the Lord to give him peace, rest and safety,” Pastor Otabil said.



Preaching on his “Word to go" broadcast series on the topic: "The Lord makes me dwell in safety," the General Overseer, said there was a place for intense prayer and a time to trust in God's safety.



"If God does not give you safety and peace who will?" He asked.



Pastor Otabil said after “we have prayed, we must trust the Lord for safety in all our life issues.”



