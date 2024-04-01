Let’s find peace and forgiveness in Christ’s resurrection — Apostle Asante

Religion of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: GNA

Apostle Seth Dwamena Asante, the Nkwanta Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Oti Region, has encouraged Christians to let Jesus Christ's death and resurrection bring them peace and forgiveness.



He explained that Christ's resurrection brought joy, peace, hope, and forgiveness to those who believed in Him.



"Therefore, as believers, there is a need to emulate the teachings of Christ and let your lives shine in society."



Apostle Asante made the call during his sermon at the climax of the Nkwanta Zone Easter Convention on the theme, "He is not here; He has risen."



He said, "There is life beyond this existence, hence the resurrection of Christ."



He urged the congregants to live Christ-like lives by impacting their communities positively.



"A true Christian must live an exemplary life for others to emulate, and by so doing, society would be a better place to live," he said.



Pastor Asante reflected on the resurrection and Jesus Christ's appearance to the women, which he explained as his show of appreciation for their contribution to his work on earth.



"His appearance was also to show his love for mankind, clear doubt about his death and resurrection, and also breathe life into the lives of his disciples.



"Let's embrace the benefits of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and seek his face in our daily lives, and we shall all rise again even in death."