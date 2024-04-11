Let’s eschew all forms of divisiveness during an election year – Akufo-Addo urges citizens

General News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuko-Addo has stressed the need for all citizens to continue to help build a united and inclusive community for all.



According to him, citizens must eschew all forms of divisiveness that have the potential of destroying the cohesion and unity that has long existed in the country.



Delivering his address to mark the 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Accra on April 11, President Akufo-Addo warned against persons seeking to use divisive means of communication to sow seeds of anarchy, particularly in an election year.



“In an election year, there is a tendency for self-seeking people to exploit our differences of religion and ethnicity to foment division in order to promote narrow parochial sectarian and political agendas,” Akufo-Addo said.



He continued, “In an age of technology and news media which also offers people a wide degree of anonymity, we should be careful about the spread of misinformation and disinformation, especially if such means destroy the hard-earned reputation of people.”



President Akufo-Addo used the occasion to commend all Muslims in the country for their unwavering devotion throughout Ramadan and called on Allah’s blessings upon their lives.



Ramadan is a period for individuals who practice Islam fast from dawn to sunset for 30 days, and after the moon is sighted, Eid festivities begin thereafter.



It also serves as a period of introspection, communal prayer in the mosque and reading of the Quran.







