Let's do politics devoid of filthy talks, attacks and preach our competence - Manaf Ibrahim

Regional News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: Nana Peprah

The aspiring NPP parliamentary candidate for the Asawase constituency, Manaf Ibrahim has urged his supporters to always comport themselves especially at this time when the party is preparing for an internal election to elect parliamentary candidates for the various constituencies.



Manaf who is confident of defeating his other contenders during the Asawase election, entreated his supporters to desist from attacking or responding to insults from supporters of his opponents. According to him, politics is all about preaching what one's preferred candidate can do and not about the quantum of insults you can rain on others.



"This is an election. Going into this election, we are not going to vote for someone who can insult more, but, you're being expected to preach what you can do for the party or the constituency and when your message convinces, definitely, you'll be emerged victorious", he told a gathering of his supporters at the Asawase NPP party office after he had filed his nomination form.



Manaf Ibrahim who is being contested by two other aspirants received a mob cheering from hundreds of party supporters and delegates when he went to the party office to submit his nomination form.



Enthused by the love shown for him, Manaf who thanked his supporters also assured them of massive victory, what come may. He said the only thing left is for the supporters to always work hard, preach goodness about him and desist from filthy talks or responding to insults.



Declaring intention this time after his disqualification in 2019, Manaf who sees the moment as the right one, called for unity that will enable team Manaf beat all odds to emerge victorious.



Manaf who contested in the 2019 race was disqualified which made Alidu Seidu go unopposed. Submitting his nomination however makes him not a new contestant.



Meanwhile, the other two contestants who have picked nomination forms and are expected to file them within speculated time include, Hajia Zainab Sallow who is the Ashanti Regional MASLOC director and the other contender is Yussif Osman who is a first timer.



Some supporters and delegates who described Manaf Ibrahim as hardworking, respectful, committed, crowd puller etc said, they see him as the rightful candidate who can defeat NDC's Muntaka Mubarak to win the seat for Asawase.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Ashanti regional correspondent, Nana Peprah, the supporters entreated the Asawase delegates to vote massively for Manaf Ibrahim since they see him as the only hope that can bring victory to the NPP in Asawase.