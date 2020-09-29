General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Let’s dialogue to resolve Kokrokoo boycott – NDC to Peace FM

Host of Kokrokroo, Kwami Sefa Kayi

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has invited the management of Accra-based Peace FM, the host and production team of its morning show Kokrokoo to amicably resolve the issue of what the party describes as “unfair paneling” that occasioned their boycott of the show.



Peace FM was the first to extend an olive branch to the biggest opposition party when it wrote a letter dated 23 September 2020 urging the NDC to let sleeping dogs lie and return to the station’s morning show, Kokrokoo hosted by Kwami Sefa Kayi after the NDC had boycotted the station in May this year.



Responding to Peace FM, the NDC in a letter signed by its General Secretary Johnson Aseidu Nketia said: “The National Democratic Congress acknowledges receipt of your letter to us dated 23 September 2020 in which you appeal to us to resume our appearance on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show. We appreciate the conciliatory tone of your letter and wish to indicate that the NDC holds no grudges against Despite Media or Peace FM.



“In spite of the challenges we have had with the host and production team of the Kokrokoo show in recent times, we still consider Despite Media as a major partner in our collective quest to deepen democracy and good governance through public discourse.



“In view of your request, I wish to humbly invite the management of the station, the host and production team of the Kokrokoo show to a meeting with the leadership of the NDC and the National Communications Bureau of the party, to discuss and amicably resolve the issue of unfair paneling that occasioned our boycott of the show.”



Parts of Peace FM’s letter to the NDC read:



“The management of Peace FM, the mother station of Despite Media wishes to state that we are not at loggerheads with the NDC”.



“Since the inception of Peace FM on May 25, 1999, we have had a mutually beneficial relationship with all political parties, including the NDC.



“However, in recent times, there has been a misunderstanding between us and the NDC in relation to the panelling of the discussion segment of the Kokrokoo show.



“The management of Despite Media, acknowledges responsibility for whatever misunderstanding that has arisen between us and the NDC in recent times.



“We, therefore, urge the NDC to let sleeping dogs lie and allow harmony to reign and return to the Kokrokoo show.



“As agents and stakeholders of development, we may agree to disagree, all for the sake of Ghana, our motherland.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.