Let's defuse ideology that abuse in relationships is acceptable - Minister

Health News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister-designate of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira, called for a change in the mindset of people so as to save women from some culturally-socialised doctrines.



She explained that such things as intimate partner violence, female gender mutilation, cruel widowhood practices, and early child marriage need to stop.



Speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to award the immense contributions that some individuals and organisations have made towards the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), she said it is time for women to be taught that being beaten or abused by their husbands is acceptable.



The minister hinted that the MOGCSP would include female students in the award to motivate the younger generation to speak up against all forms of GBV they may have been subjected to or witnessed.



“The young ones when they are abused in their relationships, they assume it’s part of the love but that’s not it. We need to speak up and help the young ones fight for their rights,” she said, reports the Ghanaian Times.



The awards was held on the theme, “Unite! Activism to end violence against women and girls.”



It was also to climax the MOGCSP’s 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign.



In all, about 15 individuals and organisations were awarded for their immense contribution towards the fight against GBV in Ghana.



The awardees were each presented with plaques and fridges.



Lariba Zuweira also hinted that the MOGCSP would include female students in the award to motivate the younger generation to speak up against all forms of GBV they may have been subjected to or witnessed.



She added that as part of the MOGCSP’s goal to achieve zero GBV in the country, steps were underway to review legal frameworks such as the Domestic Violence Act, the National Domestic Violence policy and the National Gender Policy.



The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, in a speech read on her behalf by the team lead of Human Resource Development at the British High Commission, Ms Enyonam Hazumah, said Ghana has an effective national action plan for women, peace and security but that plan needs to be implemented as well as the affirmative bill in parliament.



She added that women were significantly under-represented in politics and that they needed to change by empowering them to take active roles in politics.



AE/FNOQ