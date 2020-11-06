General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: GNA

Let’s consolidate our gains - Bawumia

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to the constituents of the Oti region to vote for the New Patriotic Party government to consolidate the gains being made across the board.



He said voters should avoid making the mistake to return the National Democratic Congress (NDC), under Mr John Mahama, which would denote retrogression.



He said a vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would automatically send Ghana into backwardness, which Ghanaians were not ready for again.



Vice President said this during a mini-durbar to address Nana Kwaku Beyorno II, Chief of Dambai and Alhaji Sariki Aremiyaw Issah Bare, Oti Regional Chairman of Zongo Chiefs and the teeming youth at Dambai in Krachi East Constituency during his second day working visit to the Region.



Dr Bawumia told the chiefs and the constituents that the government was moving the country forward and it would be suicidal to revert governance to Mr Mahama due to his bad record.



He said the mismanagement and hardship under the watch of the NDC flagbearer should be a wake-up call not to further experiment with him.



Dr Bawumia, while addressing the gathering, said President Akufo-Addo's government had implemented many social intervention policies and programmes for the population.



He said the NPP-led government was the first to introduce mobile money interoperability in Africa.



He said the mobile money interoperability had facilitated the transaction of funds from the bank account to mobile phones with ease.



The traditional leaders eulogised the unprecedented development projects and a gift of a region as vivid examples of the government's touching every family with development.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.