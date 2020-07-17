General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: GNA

Let’s condemn the tribalists in our midst - Togbe Afede

President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs has said tribalism must be equally condemned as racism.



He expressed worry over the growing tribalism in the country, and called for peace and increased opportunity for all, saying “this is not the time for anyone to claim to be better than the other.”



Togbe Afede, who is the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, disclosed this at a meeting of the Volta Region House of Chiefs in Ho.



He said the recent anger meted out to systemic racism across the world must also be directed at domestic tribalism, adding that while racism was being urged on by distinctive skin colour, tribalism had no basis.



“While we attack racists elsewhere, let us not forget the tribalists in our midst. It is worrying our country has never been so tribalistic. I would sympathise more with the racists than with the tribalist because with racism the colour is clear,” Togbe Afede said.



He asked that society set a trail of peace and harmonious living for future generations to follow.



“Let’s set good examples for our children. We must be careful with what is taught them. Let’s foster peace and create opportunities for all. Let’s create peaceful and harmonious conditions at home,” Togbe Afede said.



He said the National House of Chiefs stood with Africans in Europe and the Americas, and had issued a statement of solidarity calling for an end to hundreds of years of “dehumanising treatment.”



The President of the National House called on African leaders to focus on uniting the continent, and also utilise its vast resources for the betterment of its people.



He hinted on plans by the national house to bring together African Traditional leaders, next year, towards the formation of a continental body along the lines of the African Union, to complement political leadership.

