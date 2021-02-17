General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Let’s come together and prevent the spread of coronavirus - Darko-Mensah

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister-designate

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister-designate has called for all hands to be on deck to stem the spread of COVID-19 since the second wave of the virus was claiming more lives.



He emphasized the fact that COVID-19 was still causing mayhem and that there was the need for good and stringent measures to protect and stem the spread of the virus.



Mr Darko-Mensah who made the statement in an interview with the GNA disclosed that nose masks, sanitizers, Veronica buckets have been distributed to schools, churches, mosques, markets, and the various lorry stations in that regard.



He was optimistic that the items would be put to use to achieve their intended purposes.



He urged members of the public to do well to observe the recommended COVID-19 safety protocols and all the measures put in place by the Assembly to save lives and prevent the virus from further spreading.



He noted that the prescribed safety protocols such as the washing of hands with soap under running water, rubbing alcohol-based sanitizer on the hands, keeping to physical distance, wearing of nose masks, avoid crowded places and above all staying at home, were the surest ways to fight the disease.