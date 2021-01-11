Politics of Monday, 11 January 2021

Let’s choose national interest over partisan politics - Mensah Seneadza

Board Member of OneGhana Movement, Mensah Seneadza, has urged both political actors and Ghanaians to put the interest of the nation at heart instead of towing the lines of their political affiliations.



Speaking at the second edition of OneGhana lecture series in Accra Monday, January 11, 2021, he also charged these political actors to engage Ghanaians so they become active ‘citizens and not spectators’.



Mr Seneadza during his presentation on the 1992 constitution said, “Let us thrive to churn towards promoting national interest over partisan interest or partisan politics to uphold public policy accountability into encouraging citizen responsibility in all our engagement.”



“The 4th Republic, the most enduring democratic dispensation is founded on the 1992 constitution, a document which sets out our collective and individual rights and aspirations towards development. Today’s lecture seeks to interrogate pertinent issues in the 1992 constitution,” he highlighted.



The aim of the lecture, Mr Seneadza stated, was to promote civic engagement with government, as well as enhance governance accountability.



