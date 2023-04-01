Let’s cater for the children of late Philip Basoah – Eric Opoku rallies colleague MPs

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Asunafo South Constituency and a member of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Eric Opoku is appealing to colleague Members of Parliament (MPs) to contribute towards the welfare of children of the late MP for Kumawo, Mr. Philip Basoah.



Eric Opku argues that the late MP who was a member of his party NPP served the party very well and also had good relationships with all Members of Parliament hence; deserved to be glorified in his absence by contributing something for the children he left behind.



“I’m begging my brothers in the NPP, let’s come together and contribute something to the family of our brother Basoah to make things better for him. Basoah served the party with humility and respect. He is not an MP who speaks anyhow and he relates well with everybody in the House (Parliament) so well”, Hon Eric Opoku appealed.



The Former MP Philip Basoah died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after he was admitted at the hospital for treatment.



The late Philip Basoah was 54 and it is unclear what actually the cause of his death was.



Philip Basoah came to Parliament in 2017 after he won convincingly in the 2016 elections.



Prior to becoming a Member of Parliament, he was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.



