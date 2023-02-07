Let’s build consensus for economic progress – Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called for regular engagements between major stakeholders to help the country out of the current economic challenges.



He advanced that view during a meeting with leadership of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council in Accra on Monday 6th February 2023 following its recent National Conference.



The GPCC delegation led by Apostle Eric Nyamekye presented a communiqué to the government on major national issues.



On his part, the Minister commended the group for making crucial contributions on contemporary and pressing national issues in addition to their spiritual interventions and support.



“The need for constant engagement and consensus building between Government and stakeholders within the economy cannot be over-emphasized. Among other things, we need Consensus for economic progress. Different stakeholders have different interests and objectives. And if each stakeholder sticks to an unyielding position we can hardly make progress.



“It is important that we engage regularly to find common ground on these things that matter most to us collectively,” he said.



For his part, Apostle Eric Nyamekye assured that the church was always ready to support government in the nation-building agenda.



He appealed to the government to critically look at issues raised in the communique and addressed them in these crucial times, especially in the economy, a Citi Newsroom report noted.