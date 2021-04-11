Let's bring back communalism and volunteerism for environmental cleanliness

Regional News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: GNA

Ibrahim Halidu, the Assembly Member for Alajo North Electoral Area in the Ayawaso Central Municipal, has appealed to the electorates to bring back the spirit of communalism and embark on regular clean-up exercises in their communities.



He said keeping their environments clean, would help prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases like diarrhoea and cholera.



Mr Halidu made the appeal when he led residents of the Alajo North Electoral Area in a clean-up exercise, where they desilted choked gutters and swept the streets at Polo Junction.



He said engaging in communal labour helped to accelerate the pace of development in communities and imbibed the spirit into the younger generation.



The Assembly Member thanked all those who supported the exercise, especially Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, the Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Eugenia Agbeyanga, Municipal Coordinating Director and her team, Mr Hudu Ismail, the Presiding Member, Mr Harry Otu Hesse, the Alajo-Pigfarm Zonal Council Chairman, Mr Adams Yunus, Assembly Member for Akuandor Electoral Area and the Alajo North Unit Committee Members.