Let’s break 'digital poverty' confronting women- MP for Kwabre East

Regional News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: nine 9

A deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare designate has called on Ghanaians to do more to support the government in breaking the 'digital poverty' women and girls face.



The MP for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng Mensah, said she could see a new form of (digital) poverty facing the world, adding that it was growing and dividing gender.



"I see a new form of poverty facing the world. It is digital poverty, growing and sharply divided by gender. The digital age has created unprecedented opportunities to empower women and girls. However, women and girls are still diminished in this digital space.



"They are less likely to use digital services or pursue technology-related jobs and more likely to face gender-based violence through ICT," she said.



The MP was speaking at Kings University College's International Women's Day celebration this year in Aplaku in the Greater Accra Region.



The celebration was organized by the Faculty of Law, Management and International Relations of the University.



The celebration was under the theme, 'Electronic: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.'



She also noted that throughout history, the central role of women in society had ensured the stability, progress, and long-term development of countries, adding that honouring women is a sign that the world has accepted the need to recognize the role of women.



She also stated that digital technology has certainly provided an opportunity to reduce the gender gap through improved access to social, financial, and information services.



She is happy that, thanks to digital technology, women can have their own bank accounts through mobile banking.



Therefore, she urges people to increase their advocacy not only for gender equality but, above all, for gender equality.



"Access to digitally delivered resources allows for greater privacy, security and helps transcend prevailing social norms." "While equality seeks to provide each individual or group of people with equal resources or opportunities, equity acknowledges each person's unique circumstances and correctly allocates the resources and opportunities needed." necessary to achieve equal outcomes."



"We need to understand the unique needs of women and girls and come up with innovative technologies to meet those needs in a way that puts them on par with men," said Francisca Oteng Mensah.



The MP noted that although digital technology has significantly contributed to socio-economic development, the rate of gender discrimination is still higher.



"Reports of domestic violence have also increased in many countries, and this violence can be physical, sexual, verbal, psychological or economic, occurring in homes, on the street and increasingly online", she added.



Sadly, she said women and girls are more likely to be targets of online violence, and that violence has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to her, online child sexual exploitation and abuse have reached crisis levels, with girls appearing in most online and abusive content.



Francisca Oteng Mensah explained, "There is an urgent need to tackle these online abuses, turn the tide, and harness the power of technology as a force for good and good to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.



"We need to close the digital gender gap and make sure technology is safe and accessible to women and girls. Effective solutions need to be found to address the two barriers that force women to leave STEM jobs".



Without equal representation in these (STEM) fields, women's participation in shaping technology, research, investment and policy will remain very limited, she said.



The Dean of the University's Faculty of Law, Governance, and International Relations, Henry Harrison Mensah, said women are the country's builders, so it is necessary to expand their access to education.



Professor Mensah urges the government to launch programs encouraging women to take the lead.