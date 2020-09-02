Politics of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Let’s be humble in our campaign to attract more votes - Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Member of parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has urged the electorate in the Ashanti Region not to give former President John Mahama a second chance at the presidency, saying, a vote for John Mahama in the upcoming 2020 general elections will impede the wind of development currently blowing across the Ashanti region.



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh who also doubles as the member of parliament for Manhyia South made these remarks during a ceremony to inaugurate the New Patriotic Party campaign team in the Manhyia South constituency in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region.



The campaign team comprises of thirty members with MP for the constituency, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the constituency chairman Mr.Gabriel Anane as co-chairpersons.



The MP called for the unity and cooperation of the constituency executives and the various pro-NPP groups which will be canvassing for votes for the party and urged the constituency executives to do their homework well to receive external campaign support from well-meaning groups.



Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh urged the campaign team to take it upon themselves to propagate the good policies of the Akufo-Addo led government to the electorate to enable the NPP sweep about 90% of the popular votes in the constituency.



Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh recounted when then-president John Dramani Dramani in 2015 painted the region as ungrateful and stalled projects within the Ashanti region; and called on the NPP constituency campaign team to stress the importance of the Nana Akufo-Addo led administration to the developmental needs of the region.



The function saw in attendance some leading members of the NPP in the region including the regional organizer Mr Francis Adomako, the regional deputy secretary Mr.Salifu Yahaya and other party faithful.

