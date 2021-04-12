You are here: HomeNews2021 04 12Article 1230322

Regional News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Let’s be careful, our wards are being lured by LGBT people - Queenmother

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Mrs. Genevive Akua was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with the host Kwabena Agyapong Mrs. Genevive Akua was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with the host Kwabena Agyapong

The Kyidomhemaa in the Panpawie Amanta Traditional Area in the Oti Region, Mrs. Genevive Akua Amponsah, has advised parents to monitor their children to prevent evil persons from introducing them into lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender activities.

The Queenmother, who is also an educationist and a teacher with several years of experience, noted that some persons are secretly recruiting children into the practice and if parents don’t monitor their wards, they could be influenced negatively.

She was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with the host Kwabena Agyapong.

She recounted how a class 3 pupil in a school where she teaches confessed to her that, a neighbour in their house (female) introduced her to the act.

The Queenmother said "the pupil was fond of holding the breast, buttocks of her friends at school" adding that when the issue was reported to her, she investigated and discovered the neighbour was taking advantage of the girl.

She has therefore advised parents to monitor their wards so they are not introduced to this evil practice.

According to her, "homosexuality and lesbianism are evil and should not be entertained by any well-meaning Ghanaian."

To her, children are assets and should be given the best of care so they will be able to realize their full potentials.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

Legon Cities attacker Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan allegedly involved in a near-brawl with Great Olympics fan

Business

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

Power cuts return to Ghana - Report

Entertainment

Social media sensation, Shatta Bundle

Shatta Bundle accused of charging GH¢8k to co-feature 15-yr-old ‘rape’ victim in music video

Africa

A KLM Dutch Airlines aircraft

Airlines back to Kia as tourism picks up

Opinions

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The man Ken Ofori-Atta