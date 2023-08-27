'Let's avoid cracks, disunity; there's work ahead' - Bawumia urges NPP faithful

General News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said it is important the New Patriotic Party remains united even after its internal polls so it can face the opposition formidably in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking to journalists at his residence after emerging tops in Saturday's special delegates conference, Dr Bawumia said: "I am very humbled and very grateful for this election but this is only the first step of winning the flagbearership of the party, so, I know that there is work ahead".



He noted: "The main event is December 2024, and as we all work together, we have to keep in mind that what we are working towards is a win in December 2024".



"This will require a lot of unity among ourselves and among all the flagbearer hopefuls", Dr Bawumia pointed out.



He stressed: "It is very important that as we go on this journey towards December 2024, we don’t have cracks in our ranks".



"We have to all work together and not destroy this very important unity that we have", he re-emphasised.



During the Saturday, 26 August 2023 conference, first-time flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong emerged as the second most popular candidate.



The Assin Central MP polled 132 votes, representing 14.30%.



Former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen, who has been in the game since 2007, came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, also a first-timer, topped his contenders with 629 votes, representing 68.15%, making him the most popular candidate, so far.



At the fourth position is former Agriculture Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto with 40 votes, representing 4.3%.



Ex-MP Francis Addai Nimoh and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko tied with 9 votes each (0.09%) placing them in fifth position.



The party has scheduled 2 September 2023 for a tie-breaker.



The top five candidates will take part in the party's presidential primaries slated for November with more than 200,000 delegates.



If the numbers are indicative of the general sentiments within the party, then it means Mr Kyerematen's popularity for the slot has waned over the years.



The eventual winner would face former President John Mahama of the main opposition National Democratic Congress in the December 2024 general elections.