Source: Peace FM

Let's all have confidence in the EC - Opanyin Agyekum to political parties

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Prof. Kofi Agyekum

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has applauded the Electoral Commission for their efforts towards ensuring free and fair elections on Monday, December 7, 2020.



Opanyin Agyekum gave the EC thumbs up while touching on a recent survey by policy think tank, CDD-Ghana.



According to the pre-election survey, the Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa and her team have strong backing from Ghanaians.



CDD-Ghana revealed that despite political attacks on the Commission, the citizenry has high hopes in the EC to conduct transparent elections.



The CDD-Ghana survey, which was conducted from September 28 to October 16, 2020, saw Ghanaians giving Mrs. Jean Mensa a 68 percent approval rating with 24% of Ghanaians strongly disapproving of her work.



Discussing the issues on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Opanyin Agyekum believed should the EC be allowed to do its work without political interferences, the elections will end with Ghana setting a good example for Africa.



He advised the EC officials who will be sent to the various polling stations not to misconduct themselves and further urged the party polling agents as well as the candidates to have confidence in the commission.



"Let us all have confidence in the EC. Whether we like it or not, it is the EC... Should the party polling agents believe in themselves to do the right thing and have faith in the EC, we will finish the elections and earn rapturous applause," he said.

