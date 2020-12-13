General News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: GNA

'Let’s all come on-board the peace-train' - Rev Obed Asamoah

Rev Obed Asamoah called on Ghanaians to pray for peace

The Reverend Isaac Obed Asamoah, Head Pastor of the Gospel Faith Ministries in Accra, said the aftermath of the 2020 elections, demands all Ghanaians to “come on-board the peace train” to safeguard the peace of the nation.



Preaching in church on Sunday, which also coincided with the national thanksgiving service as announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Rev Asamoah said peoples’ actions both as winners and losers of the just-ended elections would determine how far the country’s accolade as a peaceful nation could be sustained.



He said it was, therefore, crucial that leaders and supporters of the two major political parties, the NPP and the NDC comported themselves well, by using the right channel so seek redress of any sort.



“Also there is no need to provoke others in celebrating your victory,” he cautioned.



He however urged all Christians and Muslims alike, to continue to bear the nation in prayer, even as “we thank the Lord for his grace and mercy, and for a peaceful elections”.



Rev Asamoah said indeed, Ghana had a cause to thank God for the generally peaceful polls, saying the right place to worship and thank the Lord was in the house of God and so it was in order for the President to call for an election thanksgiving service in the church.



Quoting Psalms 100 and 122, Rev Asamoah said “it is good to go before the Lord with thanksgiving and gladness of heart, showing appreciation for his goodness and mercy towards his people.



He used the occasion to congratulate President Akufo-Addo for winning the Presidential elections and also wished Mr John Mahama well in his future endeavour as an ex-president.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.