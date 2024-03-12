Let's accelerate investment in women in mining – Australian High Commissioner

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Berenice Owen-Jones, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, has called for ramped-up efforts in the empowerment of women in the mining industry.



Delivering a speech at a breakfast meeting with some women to mark International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8, 2024, Berenice Owen-Jones called for the intensification of investment in women in mining.



She urged companies in the mining sector to explore ways of improving women's participation, as well as, their steady growth in the industry.



“This year’s theme provides an opportunity for us to reflect on how we can step up and accelerate efforts to invest in women in mining. How can we attract and retain female talent in the mining sector? What initiatives are necessary to further invest in women’s participation and leadership in the mining sector,” she said.



Touching on the theme for the 2024 International Women’s Day which is ‘Inspire Inclusion’, Berenice Owen-Jones outlined various initiatives and policies by her outfit to inspire and propel the growth of women in the country.



She restated the commitment of the Australian government to the progress of women, noting that this resolve is at the heart of the country’s development program and foreign policy.



She disclosed that her country’s major preoccupation relative to women and girls is to achieve economic empowerment and also level the playing field for women and girls in all facets of life.



“The theme is a call for action to invest in women and accelerate progress. The Australian government is strongly committed to being at the forefront of efforts to inspire women and girls and promote gender equality through our development program, foreign policy and economic diplomacy."



“Australia focuses its efforts where there are persistent challenges to achieving gender equality including ending violence against women and girls, advancing women economic empowerment, women and girls’ voice in decision making and peacebuilding,” she said.