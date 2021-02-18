General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: GNA

Let’s Do It Ghana wins two World Clean-Up Awards

The clean up award

"Let’s Do It Ghana", an environmental NGO has won two awards as the best Brand Audit Conductors and the organisation with the most Impactful Photos during the World Clean-Up Day 2020.



The awards were announced at the "Let’s Do It World" Annual Virtual Conference 2021 held in Munich, Germany.



As part of the awards, Let’s Do It Ghana received certificates of appreciation and recognition during the conference which could open up partnership opportunities for the organisation.



Mrs Kate Opoku, the Country Director of "Let's Do It Ghana" in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed her gratitude to all stakeholders, whose support and dedication, she said, have brought the organisation that far.



She said the awards were in recognition of her organisation hard work and exceptional contribution to promoting sanitation and sustainable waste management in Ghana.



Mrs. Opoku who was also one of Africa’s keynote speakers at the conference, indicated that the awards would motivate Let’s Do It Ghana to step up its environmental education and advocacy to help promote clean communities in Ghana.



She expressed profound appreciation to the Let’s Do It Ghana team, volunteers, community members and partners who annually, contribute to the successful organisation of the World Clean-Up Day, organised every third Saturday of September each year.



Part of the certificate read: “Thank you for your contribution! Let’s Do It World Global Network is grateful and proud with your work to achieve waste-free world".



She said: "Announcing the awards, the President and Head of Global Network of Let’s Do It World, Heidi Solba said, “after rigorous selection process, we are pleased to announce Let’s Do It Ghana as winners of the best Brand Audit Conductors and the most Impactful Photos during the World Clean-Up Day 2020”.



Ms. Solba, Mrs Opoku said, also expressed her delight at the continuous partnership with Let’s Do It Ghana in implementing educational programmes on sanitation and waste management aimed at promoting clean environment.



During World Clean-up Day 2020, eleven million volunteers from 166 countries participated and collected 43 thousand tonnes of waste.



Let’s Do It Ghana is the Ghana branch of Let’s Do It World, an international movement that tackles environmental and social problems related to mismanaged waste.



Let’s Do It World has 65 membership globally, including 19 countries in Africa.