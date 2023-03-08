Let's Begin Again Foundation donates to New Tagnamo Primary School

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: Godfred Ansah Budu, Contributor

Let's Begin Again Foundation, a nonprofit organisation based in Kumasi on Saturday March 2023 donated a number of items to the pupils of New Tagnamo D/A Primary School located in Kenyan in the Mion Constituency of the Northern region.



These items Included 130 sets of school uniforms, footwear, detergents, disinfectants and assorted children's stationery and confectionary.



At a short donation ceremony held at the school's premises, the headteacher of the school, Mr. Waki Lattuah was very happy and thankful for the gesture by the organisation.



The Communications Director of the organization Mr. Emmanuel Gyamfi also prayed that the good Lord continues to strengthen the management of the Foundation and promised that Let's Begin Again Foundation will continue to do its best to support many under-resourced schools in the country.



New Tagnamo D/A Primary School becomes the fifth institution to benefit from the Organisation's benevolence within the last six months as the Organisation had already extended support to the Adinkrakrom M/A Primary School, Kumawu Besoro D/A School, Klo Agogo M/A Primary School, and Kyekyeku M/A Primary School.



The ceremony had the Member of Parliament for the Mion Constituency Hon. Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba and the chief of the town Naa Ziblim Saaka in attendance.



Let's Begin Again Foundation, is devoted to advancing the cause of human welfare in deprived rural communities- precisely in areas converging around but not limited to education, health, human development, and capacity building, entrepreneurship.