General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Let public know outcome of probe into electoral violence – CODEO to Police

CODEO Acting Chair, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has recommended that for the sake of transparency, the leadership of the Police Service must brief the public on the outcome of investigations into the violence that occurred during last year’s elections.



CODEO made the call in a statement on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.



Five people were killed in election-related violence last year.



The Ghana Police Service said it recorded over 60 incidents.



“Twenty-one of the incidents are true cases of electoral violence, six of which involve gunshots resulting in the death of five,” the Police said.



CODEO in the statement said, “As in the previous cases of election-related violence recorded during the voter registration exercise and in line with public accountability, CODEO calls on the Inspector-General of Police and the Ghana Police Service to inform the public about the status of investigations into all election-related violence recorded during the elections and in the post-election period.”