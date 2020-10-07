Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Let my birthday present be a vote for Akufo-Addo on Dec. 7 – Bawumia tells Wassa Chief

Dr. Bawumia commenced his two-day tour of the Western Region on his birthday

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday October 7, responded to a warm birthday gesture by the Chiefs and people of Wassa by appealing to them to defer his birthday present and rather translate it into votes for President Akufo-Addo in December.



Dr. Bawumia commenced his two-day tour of the Western Region on his birthday, and his first public appearance on his birthday was at a durbar of Chiefs in Atobiase in the Wassa East Constituency.



During the Chief's address, he surprised the Vice President with a heartwarming birthday wish on behalf of the Chiefs and people of the area.



"We are happy and privileged to have you here with us on your birthday," Nana Opia II, the Chief of Atobiase said.



"Your visit to our town is historic because we have never seen anything like this before; a sitting vice president visiting us."



"Happy birthday to you Mr Vice President. We are happy to celebrate with you and we wish you well."



During his address, Dr Bawumia thanked the Chiefs for their warm gesture and appealed to them to vote for President Akufo-Addo in December as his birthday present.



"Today is October 7, and two months from now on December 7, we will be having our elections and I want to appeal to Nananom and the people to vote for President Akufo-Addo as my birthday present."



The Vice-President told the people that the 2020 election is about protecting the country from going back to the days of mismanagement under Mahama, as well as protecting the gains made under President Akufo-Addo and move forward with him.



He cited many developmental projects and initiatives which by the Akufo-Addo government, which he said has alleviated the suffering of Ghanaians.



Earlier during the Chief’s address, he commended President Akufo-Addo for the numerous development projects and initiatives since assuming office, as well as his effective handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.

