Let mothers know they are special – Rev. Prof Frimpong-Manso

Regional News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, has asked the citizenry not to relent in making mothers feel special.



“On this Special Day, I humbly appeal to all sons and daughters around the globe, that we take a moment to see, say, and or send our mothers something unique and memorable,” he said.



In a Mother's Day Message, copied to the Ghana News Agency, Rev Prof Frimpong-Manso said: “Mothers are imprinted on our hearts and souls, no matter the circumstances – past or future, not even coronavirus.”



He said some mothers were hurt and others groaning and that the occasion provided a good opportunity to soothe their wounds and tell them how special they were.



Rev Frimpong-Manso said there were those who celebrated their mothers all year round through consistent visits, calls and gifts.



However, others were careless about the whereabouts of their mothers, and they were the extremists who abused and starved their mothers at the blind side of the laws of the State, state actors and agencies.



“To all these categories of persons do I come with a message of hope, it is a fact of life that apart from God, we owe our mothers our own existence. They were the first faces we saw when we were born,” he said.



According to 2 Timothy 1:5, Timothy was the product of Great Mothers, therefore, “if the faith in Grandma Lois can get to Timothy through Eunice, then it was the great work both mothers did,” Rev. Frimpong-Manso said.



“I believe we have several of such virtuous women among our congregations. To all such women, may the Lord crown your efforts; and may your labour never be in vain. To all mothers who did not forget their babies but had compassion on them (Isaiah 49:15), may the Lord reward you with long life.”



“Now to all Mothers; I pray Proverbs 31: 28-29 into all your endeavours. For the Scriptures declare: Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her, many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.”



Rev. Frimpong-Manso wished all mothers a “Happy Mother's Day.”